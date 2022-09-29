GZA’s Dino Fiscaletti earns ACOPNE Diplomate in Port Engineering

Recognizing his deep expertise in port engineering and maritime and waterfront construction, the Academy of Coastal, Ocean, Port & Navigation Engineers (ACOPNE) has certified GZA GeoEnvironmental Senior Engineer Dino D. Fiscaletti as a Diplomate in Port Engineering. Dino is based in GZA’s Providence offices on Valley Street. GZA President and CEO Patrick Sheehan said: “ACOPNE’s prestigious Diplomate in Port Engineering is the highest post-license certification in the field and recognizes Dino’s advanced expertise and deep, specialized knowledge of how to develop innovative solutions to the many complex challenges associated with port engineering. I’m proud to join with all my GZA colleagues in congratulating Dino on the tremendous, well-deserved honor of becoming a ‘D.PE.’ ”