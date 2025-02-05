Hammond tapped as activity chief information officer for NUWC

NEWPORT – Rhode Island College graduate and Tiverton native Josh Hammond in January was named activity chief information officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and head of its Information Technology Division in the Corporate Operations Department.

Hammond will be responsible for the operation, maintenance, compliance, strategic planning and leadership of NUWC’s information technology infrastructure and systems, including safeguarding computer networks from ever-evolving cyberthreats, according to the announcement.

“There’s a lot more to what we do that supports this entire command daily than people know,” Hammond said. “We don’t keep the lights on, but we keep the networks running, keep people communicating and keep people working.”

Vicki Comeau, head of the corporate operations department, said Hammond has been instrumental in securing multimillion-dollar investments to modernize the IT infrastructure.

“His efforts have ensured that Division Newport employees have the necessary tools and resources to support the fleet,” she said.

Hammond previously served as financial manager before becoming a special projects manager in 2017. He assumed the role of deputy division head in 2019.

Hammond, who earned a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University, will lead a division that has no shortage of current projects, he said.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group to be under me at this point,” he said. “I know every single person comes in and has pride in their work and wants to do their job and wants to see the command succeed. So, it makes it very easy. Whenever there’s a problem, I know I can get a solution.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.