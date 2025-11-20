Hanley House in Wayland Square sells for $3.75M

PROVIDENCE – A 6,100-square-foot home known as Hanley House in the heart of Wayland Square recently sold for $3.75 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 349 Wayland Ave. home, built in 1911, has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The sale is the highest sale ever recorded on Wayland Avenue on the East Side of Providence, and it is the fifth-highest sale in the city for 2025 so far, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, which was recently renovated, sold for $1.39 million in early 2024, according to public records.

- Advertisement -

The property features cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, a cedar sauna and a full outdoor kitchen, according to Compass.

The three-story home, which also comes with a finished basement, includes large living and dining rooms, a custom office and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, the real estate firm said.

Additionally, the home features a wine cellar and two fireplaces.

Outside, along with the outdoor kitchen, there is a cedar pergola, a gas fire pit and a water feature, the firm said. The property also includes a heated, two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.63 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.19 acres of land alone was valued at $553,400.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Jami Krause, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Lofty Ambitions LLC, a limited liability company headed by its president, Jill Sutton, of Providence. The property was purchased by Seth Goldenberg and Elizabeth Newtown, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.