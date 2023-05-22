Harbor Lights Marina acquired by Monument Marine Group

WARWICK – Harbor Lights Marina was acquired by Baltimore-based Monument Marine Group, the Mid Atlantic firm announced on Monday.

The 70-acre property includes more than 200 boat slips, an indoor event space, an outdoor restaurant/bar, an infinity pool with a pool bar and a 9-hole golf course. Established in 1976, the full-service marina was most recently owned the father-son partnership of Philip W. Noel and Joseph Noel.

“The Noel family is pleased with our accomplishment in developing Harbor Lights over the past 11 years. It brings us great pleasure to see our friends and neighbors enjoying this beautiful property and the tremendous amenities it offers to the community,” said Joe Noel, president of Harbor Lights. “However, it is now time to let another team expand upon the foundation we have built. Monument Marine Group and their operating partner Oasis Marina Management have the vision, team, and financial capability to bring Harbor Lights to its full potential. We are excited to see how Harbor Lights will grow under their stewardship.”

The price of the sale was not disclosed and representatives from Monument Marine Group and Harbor Lights could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. City records assessed the property’s value at more than $3 million in 2022.

Monument Marine Group, which owns multiple marinas across the United States, called this the “largest, most diversified acquisition” within its portfolio.

“Monument Marine Group is thrilled to add this superior full-service marina and tremendous upland facilities to its growing portfolio of best-in-class properties, fulfilling our objective to establish a presence in the strong Rhode Island boating market while continuing our expansion on the east coast of the United States,” said Tom Wood, managing director of Monument Marine Group. “Monument is committed to providing boaters and communities with unmatched amenities that enhance waterfront recreational experiences and Harbor Lights is a prime example of this core objective.”

Monument Marine Group has partnered with Oasis Marinas, a marina hospitality company, to manage the property and handle all onsite operations of Harbor Lights Marina. According to the release, Harbor Lights Marina currently has approximately 100 employees and they will all be retained with the acquisition.

“Oasis looks forward to bringing its award-winning capabilities and unsurpassed delivery of hospitality-driven customer service for the benefit of boaters, patrons and the broader Narragansett Bay community,” said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. “With our track record for industry-leading innovation, we intend to build on the cherished legacy that the Noel Family has created while enhancing further the dining and social options that have made Harbor Lights Marina a true destination for boaters and visitors from across New England and beyond.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.