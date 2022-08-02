HarborOne awards $100K in high school student scholarships

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently awarded $100,000 worth of scholarships to 40 graduating high school students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a news release.

The $2,500-apiece scholarships are part of the ONECommunity Scholarship Program, which recognizes students for their academic excellence and community commitment. Recipients were chosen by a volunteer committee of company employees based on factors, including personal essays, academic transcripts, recommendation letters, awards and recognitions, school activities and community participation.

Rhode Island recipients are:

Madeline G. Barberi, a Cranston High School West graduate who will be attending Endicott College.

Reana J. Cappuccio, an East Providence High School graduate who will be attending Sacred Heart University.

Michael J. Ciolino, a Cumberland High School graduate who will be attending the University of South Carolina.

Mae S. D’Ambra, a West Warwick High School graduate who will be attending Brown University.

Catrina G. Fielding, a St. Mary Academy Bay View graduate who will be attending Quinnipiac University.

Maya R. Fraena, a Cranston High School West graduate who will be attending the University of Rhode Island.

Joseph E. McNulty, a Bishop Hendricken High School graduate who will be attending the University of Rhode Island.

Sydney J. Randall, a Toll Gate High School graduate who will be attending Northeastern University.

Lauren N. Richard, a LaSalle Academy graduate who will be attending Yale University.

Olivia M. Tracey, a St. Mary Academy Bay View graduate who will be attending American University.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

