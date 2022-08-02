HarborOne awards $100K in high school student scholarships

By
-
PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently awarded $100,000 worth of scholarships to 40 graduating high school students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a news release.

The $2,500-apiece scholarships are part of the ONECommunity Scholarship Program, which recognizes students for their academic excellence and community commitment. Recipients were chosen by a volunteer committee of company employees based on factors, including personal essays, academic transcripts, recommendation letters, awards and recognitions, school activities and community participation.

Rhode Island recipients are:

  • Madeline G. Barberi, a Cranston High School West graduate who will be attending Endicott College.
  • Reana J. Cappuccio, an East Providence High School graduate who will be attending Sacred Heart University.
  • Michael J. Ciolino, a Cumberland High School graduate who will be attending the University of South Carolina.
  • Mae S. D’Ambra, a West Warwick High School graduate who will be attending Brown University.
  • Catrina G. Fielding, a St. Mary Academy Bay View graduate who will be attending Quinnipiac University.
  • Maya R. Fraena, a Cranston High School West graduate who will be attending the University of Rhode Island.
  • Joseph E. McNulty, a Bishop Hendricken High School graduate who will be attending the University of Rhode Island.
  • Sydney J. Randall, a Toll Gate High School graduate who will be attending Northeastern University.
  • Lauren N. Richard, a LaSalle Academy graduate who will be attending Yale University.
  • Olivia M. Tracey, a St. Mary Academy Bay View graduate who will be attending American University.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

