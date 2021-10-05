HarborOne awards $17.5K to finalists of small-business pitch competition

HARBORONE BANK recently awarded $17,500 to four business finalists in its first-ever Rhode Island Small Business Pitch Contest. Pictured from left are: Stephen Gibbons, regional vice president of commercial lending for HarborOne Bank; Nicholas DelGuidice, general manager and creative director for Providence Media; Azure Cygler, owner of Rhody Wild Sea Gardens and winner of the $10,000 first prize; Sandra McNamara, business adviser and marketing consultant; and Phillip Kydd, business consultant and adviser of The Gemini Group and vice chair of the HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island. / COURTESY HARBORONE BANK

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently awarded $17,500 to four business finalists in its first-ever Rhode Island Small Business Pitch Contest, according to a news release.

The event, hosted by the bank in collaboration with Providence Media, featured pitches from eight entrepreneurs out of a group of 20 applicants looking to grow or start their own business.

The $10,000 first prize was awarded to Azure Cygler, owner of Rhode Wild Sea Gardens in Narragansett, who grows sugar kelp that is sold to local restaurants and markets, or made into other products.

Other finalists each awarded $2,500 prizes were Kemi Asani, of Afrobeat Fit LLC in Providence; Sean Maloney, of 13 Stars Hot Sauce in Cranston; and Victor Regino, Luis Olmo and Travis Escobar, of Papi’s Cojito in Pawtucket.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.

