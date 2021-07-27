HarborOne Bank earnings jump 35% in 2nd quarter

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

BROCKTON, Mass. – HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday reported a net income of $14.3 million for the second quarter, up 35% from the same period a year ago when banks were bracing a wave of loan defaults amid the COVID-pandemic. The boost in the bottom line for the parent company of HarborOne Bank was driven…