HarborOne donates $100K to new SEG business resource center

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently donated $100,000 to Social Enterprise Greenhouse for its new business resource center, according to a news release.

The funds will aid the Drop-in Business Resource Center, which recently opened on Manton Avenue in Providence, the release stated.

The center was launched as a collaborative space to help current and aspiring business owners by offering a workspace, technology and expert coaching, and other resources.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

