HarborOne donates $125K to R.I., Massachusetts nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently donated $125,000 to several longstanding nonprofit partners in Rhode Island and Massachusetts that serve people hurt by the new coronavirus, according to a news release.

Recipients include: AS220, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Capital Good Fund, The Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts’ Southcoast Emergency Response Fund, Child & Family Rhode Island, Interfaith Social Services, My Brother’s Keeper, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Signature Healthcare, and South Shore Community Action Council.

“In this unprecedented time of crisis and uncertainty, these organizations are working tirelessly to ensure individuals and families continue to have access to basic necessities [such as] food, shelter and medical care,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank, in a statement. “These trusted organizations are turned to by our communities in this time of need and they deserve all of our support and our appreciation.”

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

