Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Hospital Association of Rhode Island is raising concerns over Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposal to cut millions in hospital funding. McKee unveiled his $14.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026 Thursday and has said the goal of the spending plan is to resolve a $250 million deficit without adding “broad-based” tax increases.

PROVIDENCE – The Hospital Association of Rhode Island is raising concerns over Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposal to cut millions in hospital funding.

McKee unveiled his $14.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026 Thursday and has said the goal of the spending plan is to resolve a $250 million deficit without adding “broad-based” tax increases.

McKee’s budget includes about $28 million in direct cuts to hospitals, along with an additional tax increase of almost $17 million, according to HARI. The reductions include a $10 million cut in the statutory Medicaid rate increase and an $18.3 million cut in “Upper Payment Limit” payments that are made to hospitals. Along with this, hospitals are facing a $16.9 million increase in taxes because of manipulation of how they are calculated.

“The Governor’s budget proposal will only make a bad health care situation worse for Rhode Islanders,” said Howard Dulude, interim president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island. “These cuts will have real consequences for Rhode Islanders, who are already facing long wait times for appointments, with many residents unable to see the specialists they need. This budget proposal will only add more barriers and delays in care across the state.”

Dulude pointed out that hospitals in Rhode Island are struggling with low reimbursement rates and McKee’s cuts will only exacerbate the issue by forcing them to lay off staff and cutting services.

The state has been facing persistent shortages of healthcare workers as many have left for Massachusetts and Connecticut, Dulude said. Rhode Island's inability to attract and retain talent stems from its low reimbursement rates, which have made it difficult for hospitals to offer competitive pay. This makes it crucial for the state to increase Medicaid reimbursements for physicians and hospitals as well as make sure private insurer payments can compete with Massachusetts and Connecticut, he said.

"Delaying action will only harm Rhode Islanders," said Dulude. "HARI and its members are committed to working with the General Assembly and the Governor to secure more federal funding, strengthen our healthcare workforce, and meet the needs of all Rhode Islanders."

A spokesperson for McKee did not immediately respond to request for comment Friday.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com