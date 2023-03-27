HARI welcomes four new board members

PROVIDENCE – The Hospital Association of Rhode Island has welcomed four new members to its board of trustees. The four newly elected members are: Ana Fulton, Edward McGookin, Amanda Oberlies and Patricia Poitevien.

“At a time when it is crucial to have healthcare leaders from diverse backgrounds engaged in the conversation about access to care and improved population health outcomes, we are honored to have these new board members join us,” said Teresa Paiva Weed, president of the Hospital Association of R.I. “Each of them will add great value and a unique perspective to our ongoing effort to move hospitals and healthcare forward for the residents of our state.”

Ana Tuya Fulton, a geriatrician at Brown University, is the chief population health officer for Care New England, the executive chief of geriatrics and palliative care for Care New England Health System and the chief medical officer for Integra Community Care Network LLC.

Edward McGookin is the president of Coastal Medical Inc. He has spent 24 years with Coastal Medical, practicing general pediatrics for more than 15 years at Coastal Medical Waterman Pediatrics and then taking on the role of chief medical officer in 2013, before being promoted president in October 2022.

Amanda Stefancyk Oberlies is the CEO of the Organization of Nurse Leaders of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont, a not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to empowering nurse leaders.

Patricia Poitevien is an associate professor of pediatrics at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and senior associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Her research focuses on inclusion and mentorship of underrepresented learners in academic medicine.

