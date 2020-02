Dr. Harrison Xiao Bai has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging (RIMI) as a radiologist. He comes to RIMI from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he completed residencies in general surgery and radiology. He earned a BS degree from Yale University, MS degree in bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins University, and a MD from Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Bai has authored/co-authored over 100 scholarly pieces. He resides in Providence, RI.

