Has retiring RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr.’s 11-year tenure been unfairly tarnished by the Washington Bridge shutdown?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Feb. 4 announced that R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. has resigned and will retire Feb. 27.

In his resignation letter to McKee, Alviti suggested he delayed his retirement to lead the state’s response to the 2023 Washington Bridge shutdown and its ongoing replacement.

“Events surrounding the necessary closure of the Washington Bridge provided me with the resolve to stay on until the Washington Bridge was well on a path to successful completion,” Alviti wrote. “With those milestones achieved, the project is firmly on track for successful completion on time and on budget.”

Alviti and McKee have blamed private contractors they say failed to provide proper bridge maintenance and inspection. The state has sued 13 companies that provided design, construction and inspection services for the bridge.

Critics, however, says Alviti and his department are to blame for poor oversight of inspections and for also failing to accept responsibility for the crisis.