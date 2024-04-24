Hasbro beats Wall St. expectations, reports $58.2M profit in Q1

HASBRO INC. says it made a profit of $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $22.1 million a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
HASBRO INC. says it made a profit of $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $22.1 million a year ago. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Wednesday reported a profit of $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with a loss of $22.1 million a year ago.  On a per-share basis, the company said it earned a profit of 42 cents per diluted share compared with the 16-cent loss per diluted share last year.

