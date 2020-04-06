Hasbro Children’s Hospital 2020 Radiothon to be rescheduled

PROVIDENCE – Organizers of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital 2020 Radiothon say they are planning to set a new date for the event once it is safe to hold.

Originally scheduled for April 2, the radiothon has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced hospitals in Rhode Island to ban visitors.

The annual 15-hour event is based at the hospital, where local radio stations broadcast live.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to pledge money in support of the children’s hospital, and radio hosts share stories from families describing the care they’ve received at Hasbro.

- Advertisement -

Cumulus Providence radio stations, including WPRO-FM, known as 92 PRO FM, WWLI-FM, known as Lite Rock 105, WPRO-AM, known as News Talk 630, and WWKX-FM, known as HOT 106, are regular participants in the event.

Proceeds from past radiothons have helped with the purchase of medical equipment and have supported healing arts and other enrichment programs.

For details on the event’s status, contact Jenny Pereira, cause-related marketing officer and Children’s Miracle Network program director at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, at 401-444-6411 or jpereira5@lifespan.org.