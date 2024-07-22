Hasbro Children’s Hospital recognized as highest-level center for children’s surgical care

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital recently announced it has been verified as a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons.

“Being recognized as a Level 1 children’s surgery center recognizes our cohesive delivery of extraordinary surgical care for children throughout Rhode Island and southern New England,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “This distinction acknowledges the expertise, efforts and dedication of our exceptional staff.”

Hasbro is the only surgery center in Rhode Island to earn the designation and one of 50 nationwide. The designation is the highest ACS award available for quality of care. It is given as part of the ACS’ Children’s Surgery Verification Improvement Program, or CSV program, that addresses the surgical care of infants and children.

The hospitals that participate in ACS quality programs earn the distinction as an ACS Surgical Quality Partner.

- Advertisement -

The CSV program recognizes excellence in patient care, collaboration and quality improvement processes. It also addresses gaps in surgical care to get better outcomes in all kinds of procedures, including trauma care, neonatal surgery, intussusception, pyloric stenosis and appendicitis.

A Level 1 CSV designation shows a hospital has invested in systems for providing high-quality pediatric surgical care and its programs made an effort to provide supportive services and resources addressing the full continuum of care in surrounding areas.

A Level 1 children’s surgical center is a tertiary or quaternary-care facility and must be able to provide leadership and comprehensive care for all parts of children’s surgical needs. Tertiary-care means a patient needs highly specialized equipment and knowledge for complex health issues and quaternary care is more specialized and unusual than tertiary.

This means the Level 1 center must be able to manage a large number of patients and care for congenital anomalies and complex diseases.

“It really is about us having a whole system of specialists and subspecialists at Hasbro Children’s Hospital working collaboratively as a team and continually learning from each other that has enabled us to build a massive center of excellence and provide our patients with progressive, top-notch care year after year,” said Dr. Francois Luks, pediatric surgeon-in-chief and division chief of pediatric surgery at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Hasbro’s ACS verification as a Level 1 children’s surgery center extends through 2026.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.