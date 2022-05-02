Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s trauma, burn centers earn reverification

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s trauma and burn centers have both earned reverification from national organizations.

The hospital’s trauma center has again been verified as a Level 1 facility through January of 2024 by the American College of Surgeons, and its burn center’s verification from the American Burn Association extends through January of 2025.

“Receiving verification from the American College of Surgeons reflects our team’s continued dedication to trauma care, injury prevention, education, training and research, and our commitment to quality care and improvement,” said Dr. Elizabeth Renaud, medical director of the hospital’s pediatric trauma program.

Verification for the burn center is an indication that patients are receiving top quality care, added Nie Bohlen, director of trauma, burn and children’s surgery verification at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals.

“Our unique multidisciplinary approach to burn care combines all disciplines to optimize the outcomes for our burn survivors,” Bohlen said. “This multidisciplinary approach ensures our burn survivors have all aspects of their medical, social, emotional and functional needs addressed throughout the spectrum of burn care.”

The hospital’s pediatric trauma center is the only Level 1 facility in Rhode Island.

