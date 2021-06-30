Hasbro completes $385M sale of eOne Music business

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Inc. has completed a sale of Entertainment One Music for $385 million in cash to private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., the company announced Wednesday.

The business had been acquired as part of Hasbro’s multibillion acquisition of Entertainment One Ltd.

Hasbro said it will use the proceeds from the sale to accelerate deleveraging and other general corporate purposes.

Hasbro said that eOne Music will now operate as a separate business entity headed by current global president Chris Taylor.

Hasbro also noted that as part of the transaction, Entertainment One Canada Ltd. sold the Canadian music division of Entertainment One.