Hasbro returns to profitability in 2024 after $1.5B loss a year earlier

Also in late 2023, Hasbro announced it would lay off

an additional 1,100 employees globally, on top of 1,000 layoffs that had already been planned, as part of a company restructuring. the company also vacated its downtown Providence office building.

The company’s franchise brands generated $3.1 billion in revenue, a 4% decrease year over year.

Partners brands revenue fell 15% from the previous year to $583 million.

Portfolio brands revenue fell 17% to $431 million.

Hasbro gaming revenue fell 1%, to $2 billion.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. reported a profit of $385.6 million profit for 2024 as it drastically cut costs and expenses, allowing the company to bounce back from a loss of $1.49 billion a year earlier. For 2024, the company reported a profit of $2.75 per share, compared with a loss of $10.73 per share reported a year ago. The improved bottom line was largely attributed to an 83% reduction in costs and expenses, which dropped from $6.5 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion in 2024. A big portion of that cost reduction came because, in 2023, Hasbro recorded a $1.2 billion "impairment of goodwill," meaning the value of past acquisitions had dropped and was reduced on its financial statements. In 2024, Hasbro did not record an impairment.The decline in costs and expenses offset a 17.3% decline in revenue, from $5 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion in 2024. “We close 2024 with momentum, beating plans across the board,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said to investors Thursday. “Our Wizards of the Coast and digital game segment had another record year. We saw strong growth across our licensing business, and we delivered the best operating profit margin in company history, eclipsing 20%, including a return to profitability for our consumer product segment. “We began last year a healthier, stronger Hasbro, with an improved balance sheet and operating structure outlining plans for greater cost savings and reinvigorating the company's innovation engine," Cocks said. "We over-delivered, exceeding our guidance on nearly every metric, operating with renewed discipline that we believe positions [the company] for multiyear growth and margin expansion.” On Thursday, the company did not offer any updates on the potential move of its corporate headquarters from Pawtucket to Boston. Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, in a statement earlier this week said the governor has held several “productive meetings” with Cocks – most recently on Jan. 17 – and that discussions “are continuing.” “We made a strong case to Hasbro highlighting the many reasons they should remain at home right here in Rhode Island,” she said. The company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter earnings loss of $34.3 million, after a $1.06 billion loss the year prior. For the quarter, Hasbro posted a loss of 25 cents per diluted share compared with the $7.64 loss per diluted share the year prior. Revenue for the quarter was $1.1 billion, a 14.5% decrease year over year, which beat Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research Inc. expected $1.03 billion. Other earnings highlights, according to Hasbro:Hasbro on Thursday also unveiled its “Playing to Win” strategic plan that will take the company into 2027. Hasbro said it seeks to expand its reach from over 500 million consumers to over 750 million in two years with an average of mid-single-digit revenue growth and 50-100 basis points of annual operating profit margin improvement. (Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)