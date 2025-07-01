Hasbro inks multiyear casino licensing agreements

By
-
HASBRO INC. on Tuesday announced a new slate of multiyear licensing partnerships that Hasbro says is aimed at expanding its most popular brands in the casino sector.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Tuesday announced a new slate of multiyear licensing agreements aimed at expanding its most popular brands into the casino category.  The Rhode Island-based toy company inked licensing agreements with Providence-based Bally’s Corp., Aristocrat Technologies, Evolution and Galaxy Gaming. These four new partners will join Hasbro’s existing licensee SciPlay Corp., the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR