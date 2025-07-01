Hasbro inks multiyear casino licensing agreements

Deadline extended to July 2nd Winners will be announced on July 7th.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Tuesday announced a new slate of multiyear licensing agreements aimed at expanding its most popular brands into the casino category. The Rhode Island-based toy company inked licensing agreements with Providence-based Bally’s Corp., Aristocrat Technologies, Evolution and Galaxy Gaming. These four new partners will join Hasbro’s existing licensee SciPlay Corp., the

Hasbro said new titles are expected to launch in January 2026.

Hasbro said it has been licensing its "age-appropriate" intellectual properties to the gambling sector for nearly 30 years. The new licensees will be integrating game brands such as Monopoly, Yahtzee and Battleship into casino table games and slots. Aristocrat, a manufacturer of casino-based slots, will use Monopoly, as will Evolution, a business-to-business developer of online slots and live casino games. Galaxy, a business-to-business developer and manufacturer of table games, will use Monopoly, Yahtzee and Battleship. And Bally's will use Monopoly for its online casino operations.