PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $138.5 million, after a $235 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

The toymaker said it had a profit of 99 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.69 per share reported a year ago.

Hasbro posted revenue of $995.3 million, a decrease from $1.21 billion the year prior but still beat Wall Street forecasts.

Six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $942.4 million.

"We delivered a solid performance in games and digital licensing and substantial margin improvement this quarter,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “Hasbro is emerging as a more profitable, agile and operationally excellent company delighting fans of all ages through the magic of play."

Segment revenue for the second quarter:

Franchise brands revenue remained the same year over year at $788.4 million.

Partner brands revenue decreased 28% year over year to $124.6 million.

Hasbro gaming revenue decreased 7% year over year to $491.2 million.

Portfolio brands revenue decreased 22% year over year to $84.1million.