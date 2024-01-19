Hasbro, Special Olympics R.I. bring joy of play to Johnston students

CHILD’S PLAY:
Hasbro Inc. staff members play Jenga with Johnston elementary school “life skills” classrooms and partners on Dec. 6 at Johnston High School as part of the Pawtucket-based toy company’s Global Day of Joy. Named the Unified Panther Experience in honor of the district’s mascot, the event, which also included staff members from Special Olympics Rhode Island Inc., extended beyond the joy of play. It served as a meaningful recognition of the district’s commitment to inclusion. Hasbro employees in 2022 volunteered 45,020 hours toward supporting local communities. The company that year also provided $21 million in total support, including donating more than 850,000 toys and games to people in need.
