PAWTUCKET

– Hasbro Inc. raised $3.3 million last week auctioning off 700 lots from its collection of Power Rangers memorabilia.

The auction, ran by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions on Nov. 19 and 20, drew more than 2,900 bidders across the globe

competing for costumes, props, weapons and helmets spanning the franchise’s 30-plus-year legacy.

Items that were auctioned spanned

the classic “Power Rangers Mighty Morphin” to the most recent season, “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” which premiered last year.

“This auction was a celebration of the Power Rangers’ legacy and their impact on pop culture, showcasing the enduring passion of fans and the extraordinary value of these iconic artifacts,” said Joe Maddalena, Heritage auctions executive vice president. “To see every piece find a new home is a testament to the franchise’s timeless and enduring appeal and the incredible connection it has with generations of fans worldwide.”

Reasons why Hasbro auctioned the items or what the proceeds will be used for were not disclosed. Representatives from Hasbro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hasbro is currently considering moving its headquarters out of Rhode Island to Massachusetts, specifically the Boston area. The company began discussing a move to the BayState with Massachusetts as early as April, according to emails obtained by the Boston Business Journal.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission on Nov. 6 offered a key 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro Inc. for $1 as state officials seek to persuade the Pawtucket-based toymaker from leaving Rhode Island.

The original hero Cosmic Fury Cannon, the team’s signature weapon that combines all five of the Cosmic Fury Rangers’ individual dino-themed powers into an 80-inch-long laser blaster, sold for an auction-high of $87,500.

One of auction's centerpieces, The Transformable Astro Megaship/Astro Megazord hero filming miniature from 1998’s “Power Rangers in Space,” one of the only complete Zords in this auction used on screen as the Rangers’ spacecraft and battle Zord, opened live bidding at $19,000 and was sold for $47,500.

The Green Ranger Hero Dragon Dagger from last year’s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Alway

s

” sold for $23,750 and

six Cosmic Morpher Hero Props

from “Power Rangers Cosmic Fury” went for $17,500.

The Green Ranger hero costume worn by Jason David Frank, as Tommy Oliver, during the initial run of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” in the mid-1990s sold for $30,000, while his complete White Ranger hero costume from 1995’s “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” drew $16,250.