Have Providence’s public schools improved enough to return them to city control?

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green recently announced that Massachusetts-based SchoolWorks LLC will review the progress of Providence’s public schools since the state took on oversight in 2019.

SchoolWorks will also assess whether the city is ready to resume oversight of the public schools.

“[We need to know] if they are ready to be able to govern the district without the state being involved,” Infante-Green told Providence Business News on May 29.

SchoolWorks, a national education consultant with experience in Rhode Island, will be paid $120,600 to conduct the review.

Infante-Green thinks the public schools have made progress, including improved student test scores.