The average price of regular unleaded gasoline recently reached $5 per gallon for the first time in Rhode Island’s history.

Prices have steadily risen locally and across the nation since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. AAA Northeast says the invasion has contributed to elevated oil costs around the world.

Domestically, seasonal gas demand is also rising and helping raise local prices higher than the national average.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.96 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Have rising gas prices led you to significantly change your driving habits? Yes, I only drive long distances now when I absolutely have to Yes, I’ve begun using more public transportation No, I was already limiting driving before prices rose No, but I’ll reconsider if they rise much higher Results Vote