Haverhill Leach named among Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in U.S.

WARREN – Personalized jewelry maker Haverhill Leach Inc. this week won recognition on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for 2023, ranking in the top 5% of companies.

Ranking at No. 242 overall, Haverhill Leach placed highest of the seven Rhode Island businesses recognized in this year’s rankings. The jewelry manufacturing business, founded in 2013 by owner and designer Haverhill Leach, also ranked No. 8 within the national retail industry sector.

In a statement, Haverhill Leach CEO Andrej Strojin said the recognition “speaks to the hard work and commitment we put towards the quality, craftmanship and care when creating our pieces as well as how we run our business as a whole. We look forward to using the momentum of this esteemed recognition to press our brand onward into greater success.”

The 2023 report also includes KSA Marketing, of Warwick; Infused Innovations, of East Greenwich; Integrated Media Group, of North Smithfield; National Clark & Associates, of Smithfield; GrowthLab Financial Services, of Providence; and Wicked Smart, of Middletown.

Inc. 5000 determined its 2023 rankings based on businesses’ percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies needed at least $100,000 in revenue for 2019 and $2 million in 2022.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.