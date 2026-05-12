Havoc raises $100M in Series A funding

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HAVOC, A DEFENSE technology manufacturer with an office in Providence, has raised $100 million in Series A funding.

PROVIDENCE – Havoc, a defense technology manufacturer with an office in the city, has raised $100 million in Series A funding.  The company has now raised more than $200 million since 2024, including $11 million with 12 investors in December 2024.  The latest Series A funding round was led by a group of new investors and

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