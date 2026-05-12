Havoc raises $100M in Series A funding

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PROVIDENCE – Havoc, a defense technology manufacturer with an office in the city, has raised $100 million in Series A funding. The company has now raised more than $200 million since 2024, including $11 million with 12 investors in December 2024. The latest Series A funding round was led by a group of new investors and

PROVIDENCE – Havoc, a defense technology manufacturer with an office in the city, has raised $100 million in Series A funding.

The company has now raised more than $200 million since 2024, including $11 million with 12 investors in December 2024

The latest Series A funding round was led by a group of

new investors and existing investors.

New investors included CCM Capital Markets, Clear Street LLC, Cobalt Capital, Boardman Bay Capital Management, Meet Perry, Mute Ventures, Soren Ventures, Science Applications International Corp. and JA Green. Existing investors included Outlander VC, Scout VC, B Capital, Lockheed Martin, Taiwania Capital, UP.Partners, and The Veteran Fund, alongside participation from Vanderbilt University's endowment.

"We built Havoc around a simple belief: the future of national security depends on collaborative autonomy that works in the real world, not in controlled demos or years from now," said Paul Lwin, CEO of Havoc. "In less than two years, we've already built one of the most mature collaborative autonomy software stacks in the industry, operating across more than 100 air, surface and ground platforms.”

Havoc develops ultra low-cost uncrewed surface vessels and software that enables a single operator to command and control thousands of unmanned assets, providing scalable and efficient solutions for both defense and commercial markets.

In March, Havoc acquired Mavrik, a Long Beach, Calif.-based drone technology company, and Teleo, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based provider of supervised autonomy for heavy machinery.

Havoc, founded in 2024 as HavocAI, houses its headquarters at 225 Dyer St. in Providence, and has an office at 100 Sumner St. in Boston.