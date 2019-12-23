NEW BEDFORD – A $100,000 gift from Hawthorn Medical Associates has increased the size of the Hawthorn Medical Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts.

The endowed fund is now valued at more than $650,000, allowing it to increase grant-making in 2020.

The fund has awarded more than $200,000 in grants since 2011, giving to nonprofits with a focus on child abuse prevention and treatment, economic self-sufficiency and those who have experienced domestic violence.

Past grant recipients include the YWCA of Southeastern Massachusetts, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Child & Family Services and others.

“Hawthorn Medical sees our role in the community as much more than providing the highest quality of care, but to also support those organizations that, each day, are providing critical services to those most vulnerable in our community,” said Joseph Ciccolo, Hawthorn Medical CEO. “We are very happy to work with the Community Foundation as our philanthropy partner in this work.”

John Vasconcellos, president of the Community Foundation, said its work with Hawthorn Medical has favorably impacted the community.

“This contribution to their fund is an affirmation of that important role that they play, and we are happy to help them out with this,” Vasconcellos said.

Hawthorn includes more than 150 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who work in 20 medical specialties.