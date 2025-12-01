Health systems in Providence, New Bedford named to Forbes’ best U.S. employers list

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System, Brown University Health and Southcoast Health System were recognized among Forbes’ annual “America’s Best Employers by State” ranking.

The publication ranked Care New England as the No. 7 best employer in Rhode Island, while Brown University Health was ranked No. 9. Southcoast Health was ranked No. 57 among Massachusetts employers.

Both Care New England and Brown Health are based in Providence, while Southcoast Health is based in New Bedford.

Care New England was founded in 1996, is run by CEO and President Michael Wagner and has 7,750 employees; Brown Health was founded in 1857, is run by CEO and President John Fernandez and has 17,412 employees; and Southcoast Health was founded in 1996 and is run by CEO and President David O. McCready, according to Forbes.

“Our success as an organization stems directly from the dedication of our employees to care for our patients and community, and support one another,” McCready said. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our talented and compassionate teams across the system who deliver the exceptional care that our patients rely on and deserve.”

In a statement released last week commenting on the ranking, Lauren De Simon Johnson, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Southcoast Health, said the health system is proud to lead the health care and social services industry in employee satisfaction, thereby “setting a new standard for workplace excellence.”

She also said in the statement the designation “reflects our deep commitment to advancing our employees’ wellbeing and professional fulfillment while fostering a culture of teamwork, respect, recognition and engagement.”

Although they aren’t health care providers, other Rhode Island-based employers named to the Rhode Island list include Brown University at No. 4, Citizens Financial Group Inc. at No. 5, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. at No. 6 and Hasbro Inc. at No. 10. Companies not based in Rhode Island that were named to the Rhode Island list include Fidelity Investments at No. 1, General Dynamics Corp. at No. 2, United Parcel Service at No. 3 and Amazon.com Inc. at No. 8.

Although no other employers based in Bristol County, Mass., were included on the Massachusetts list, General Dynamics was ranked No. 16, Fidelity was ranked No. 31, Citizens Financial Group was ranked No. 66 and Brown Health was ranked No. 70 among Massachusetts employers.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.