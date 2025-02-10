HealthFirst names Dr. Uma Kolli Jaladi as chief medical officer

FALL RIVER – HealthFirst Family Care Center Inc. recently appointed Dr. Uma Kolli Jaladi as its new chief medical officer, effective Feb. 3.

Jaladi previously served as medical director and family medicine physician for HealthFirst from 2006 to 2013. Then she served as a strong advocate for women’s health and diabetes management.

She completed her family medicine residency at Brown University and served as family medicine physician and medical director for several physician and hospital groups while also serving as clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Brown.

“I am excited to return to HealthFirst Family Care Center in a leadership role because I believe that community health centers are vital to any community,” Jaladi said. “HealthFirst does an outstanding job offering comprehensive and accessible care to one and all. I am grateful to be a part of this organization that prioritizes both individual and community health.”

HealthFirst CEO Dr. Lisa Jones said the center is excited to have Jaladi back.

“Her proven dedication, clinical expertise and passion for patient-centered care will enhance our organization and help us continue to provide our neighbors with high-quality health care delivered in innovative and patient-centered ways,” Jones said.

