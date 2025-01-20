HealthSource RI extends open enrollment to end of February

PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI has extended the open enrollment period for 2025 health coverage until Feb. 28.

The extension is in response to the cyberattack on RIBridges, the state’s benefits and health coverage system.

Those who need urgent coverage for January and February can enroll with HealthSource RI’s insurance carriers: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island or Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Once the system is available again, customers will receive information about how to apply for coverage for the rest of the year through HealthSource RI.

Aside from options for those who haven’t enrolled, HealthSource RI provided the following information for customers in different stages of the enrollment process.

Coverage is active for those whose plans for 2025 were already made – through automatic renewal or selecting a plan – and who have either already made a payment or set up auto-payment. No action is needed.

Customers who were notified that their 2024 plans were not automatically renewed and need to select a 2025 plan will be held in the same plans with the same insurance carriers as 2024. Once RIBridges is restored, they will need to make their plan selection. Changes can be made retroactively to Jan. 1 if needed.

Customers who were automatically renewed but not enrolled in auto-payments or haven’t made a payment just need to pay their premium. This guidance is the same for customers who chose a plan by Dec. 12 but hadn’t paid.

RIBridges was shut down in December following a cyberattack leaking personal data of those who applied for Rhode Island health coverage or health and human services programs or benefits.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.