HealthSource RI’s open enrollment period begins Tuesday

PROVIDENCE – Enrollment for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI, will begin Tuesday.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on Monday that open enrollment will run through Jan. 31, 2023. During this period, individuals can enroll, change or renew their health coverage.

“Rhode Island is a national leader in health coverage, and the health and well-being of each and every Rhode Islander remains a priority,” said McKee. “We’re fortunate that HealthSource RI continues to provide Rhode Islanders with affordable options for high-quality coverage. Applying is easy and I encourage Rhode Islanders in need of health coverage to compare plans and find the one that works best for them.”

HealthSource RI helps Rhode Islanders find affordable health insurance and offers financial assistance to help pay for coverage. Currently, six out of seven HealthSource RI customers receive financial assistance, according to the press release.

“As we head into our tenth open enrollment period, I’m happy to share that we have reached an all-time low uninsured rate in Rhode Island of 2.9%” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “Our goal, however, is to reach near-universal insurance. To that end, we’re making the process of getting and staying covered easier than ever by offering many ways to enroll or renew.”

Staff from HealthSource RI is holding several virtual information sessions throughout the month of November to assist in the process, in addition to offering live web chat services in English and Spanish and one-on-one enrollment support.

Rhode Island residents have until Dec. 23 to pick and pay for coverage that starts Jan. 1. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2023 plan is Jan. 31, for coverage that starts Feb. 1.