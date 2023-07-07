Healy named inaugural R.I. Civic Education Teacher of the Year

By
-
CIVIC LEADERSHIP: John Healy, center, a teacher at E-Cubed Academy in Providence, was recently named the inaugural winner of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year award. He is pictured with Providence Public School Superintendent Javier Montañez, left, and R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore.  COURTESY PROVIDENCE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT
JOHN HEALY, a teacher at E-Cubed Academy in Providence, was recently named the inaugural winner of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year award. The award honors an outstanding teacher who has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative…

