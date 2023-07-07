Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Healy named inaugural R.I. Civic Education Teacher of the Year
JOHN HEALY, a teacher at E-Cubed Academy in Providence, was recently named the inaugural winner of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year award. The award honors an outstanding teacher who has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative…