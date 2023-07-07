Her job has become quite the production

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Judy Rametta isn’t what you’d call a name dropper, and she wants people to know that celebrities don’t stop by her production house, StarTrak Studios Inc., every single day. But there are exceptions. For example, the time Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis arrived and settled in: “She brought a friend and spent the afternoon reminiscing about…