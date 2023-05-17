Hexagon presents new manufacturing automation technology at EASTEC

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Stockholm-based Hexagon AB’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, located in Rhode Island, is this week presenting the company’s new automation technology at the Eastern States Exhibition.

The technology, known as the PRESTO robotic inspection cell, is designed to “reduce quality inspection times, increase efficiency and streamline workflows” using 3D laser-scanning, according to Hexagon.

Manufacturing automation technologies “are often complex, expensive and require a robotics expert to run them – something which is particularly difficult at a time when the sector is facing a skills and labor shortage,” said Nicolas Lachaud-Bandres, automated solutions director at Hexagon.

The company designed PRESTO to enable automated inspection “not just to large OEMs [original equipment manufacturers], but all their suppliers,” Lachaud-Bandres said.

EASTEC, which takes place from May 16-18 in West Springfield, Mass., is the largest manufacturing trade show in the Northeast.

