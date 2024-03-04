Highlander Charter School superintendent Grant retiring; Simpson-Thomas named successor

By
-
ROSE MARY GRANT will retire as superintendent of Highlander Charter School in Warren on June 30 after 20 years with the school. / COURTESY ROTARY CLUB OF PROVIDENCE
ROSE MARY GRANT will retire as superintendent of Highlander Charter School in Warren on June 30 after 20 years with the school. / COURTESY ROTARY CLUB OF PROVIDENCE

WARREN – Over the last two decades, Rose Mary Grant has seen the Highlander Charter School evolve and expand to help students reach their highest possible potential academically. Now, Grant is handing over the reins to a new superintendent starting next week. The charter school announced Monday that Grant will formally retire as Highlander’s superintendent

