Highlander Charter School superintendent Grant retiring; Simpson-Thomas named successor

WARREN – Over the last two decades, Rose Mary Grant has seen the Highlander Charter School evolve and expand to help students reach their highest possible potential academically.
Now, Grant is handing over the reins to a new superintendent starting next week. The charter school announced Monday that Grant will formally retire as Highlander’s superintendent on June 30 and Simona Simpson-Thomas, who’s educational career began as a teacher at Highlander, will become the charter school’s new superintendent starting March 11.
Grant, according to Highlander’s website, worked at various schools in Barrington, including as an academic director at St. Andrew’s School, before joining Highlander in 2002. Grant started teaching in grades 7-8 before becoming principal and special education director in 2004, and then as head of school in 2007, Highlander says.
Grant told Providence Business News on Monday that she decided to retire from Highlander in favor of “slowing down a bit” and looking for new opportunities, in addition to spending more time with family, that are less time-consuming.
“Leading a charter school is not a 9-to-5 job,” Grant said. “In thinking about my own transition, the fact that I have been leading [Highlander] for so long, I thought maybe it’s time for somebody with new ideas and new energy to step in and ensure that it continues to grow.”
SIMONA SIMPSON-THOMAS has been named Highlander Charter School's new superintendent, and will start her new role March 11.
Grant notes that expanding Highlander seven years ago from a K-8 charter school into a pre-kindergarten-through-12 institution is among her biggest accomplishments in leading the school. She said the main goal of adding a high school to Highlander – which will graduate about 50 students this year – was to provide students who may not have the financial means to get into another independent school after eighth grade the opportunity to continue their high school education, and stay close to home.
“As you end eighth grade, you may have students who may have the academic or athletic skills to get them into the independent schools, such as [Providence Country Day School], Moses Brown School or St. Andrew’s, and you have students who have neither the financial means nor another skillset to get a scholarship,” Grant said. “They end up leaving a very small, closed community and enter into a large urban public high school, and oftentimes fail. Our purpose was to provide opportunities for all of our students so that they would have solid high school careers.”
Now, Simpson-Thomas – who was unavailable to speak with PBN due to attending personal family matters – will assume the superintendent position to keep Highlander moving forward. Highlander says Simpson-Thomas has actively collaborated with districts, schools, nonprofits, philanthropic organizations, and community groups across the state, effectively galvanizing diverse stakeholders to drive equity and provide necessary resources and support services for all students.
Her efforts helped Simpson-Thomas be recognized as the New England Secondary School Consortium Champion for Rhode Island in 2020. In a statement, Simpson-Thomas says she is energized by the possibilities of actualizing the vision of social justice and bringing new life and ideas into Highlander.
“I strongly believe in the transformative power of education and look forward to furthering the mission of Highlander Charter School alongside its dedicated staff, students and community,” Simpson-Thomas said. “Together, we will work toward creating a just and equitable society in which all students can flourish.”
Grant says she is keeping an open mind on remaining involved in the community after retiring from Highlander, including seeking possible opportunities outside of education. But her daily interactions with students at Highlander is what she will miss the most when her time at the school concludes June 30.
