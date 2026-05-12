Hinckley Allen hires 15 lawyers, staff members from Cameron & Mittleman

Updated at 5:18 p.m.

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HINCKLEY ALLEN & SYNDER LLP is adding 15 trusts and estate professionals from Cameron & Mittleman LLP to its Providence office at 100 Westminster St.
HINCKLEY ALLEN & SYNDER LLP is adding 15 trusts and estate professionals from Cameron & Mittleman LLP to its Providence office at 100 Westminster St.

PROVIDENCE – Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP has hired 15 trust and estate professionals from Cameron & Mittleman LLP, including all three of C&M’s female partners, Hinckley Allen announced Tuesday.  Partners Karen G. DelPonte, Lynn E. Riley, and Bridget L. Mullaney; as well as counsel Nancy Fisher Chudacoff and Lori J. Lousararian, and associates Rory McEntee

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