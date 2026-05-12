Hinckley Allen hires 15 lawyers, staff members from Cameron & Mittleman

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PROVIDENCE – Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP has hired 15 trust and estate professionals from Cameron & Mittleman LLP, including all three of C&M’s female partners, Hinckley Allen announced Tuesday. Partners Karen G. DelPonte, Lynn E. Riley, and Bridget L. Mullaney; as well as counsel Nancy Fisher Chudacoff and Lori J. Lousararian, and associates Rory McEntee

PROVIDENCE – Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP has hired 15 trust and estate professionals

from Cameron & Mittleman LLP, including all three of C&M's female partners,

Hinckley Allen announced Tuesday.

Partners Karen

G. DelPonte, Lynn E. Riley, and Bridget L. Mullaney; as well as counsel Nancy Fisher Chudacoff and Lori J. Lousararian, and associates Rory McEntee and Angeli E. Tillett are among the group of new professionals that will moving to Hinkley Allen's offices at 100 Westminster St. on July 1. The other people making the shift include

eight professional paralegals and legal administrative assistants.

The new additions increase

Hinckley Allen’s

trusts and estate’s group to 30 attorneys and professionals to advise clients throughout New England and Florida, according to the law firm.

“More and more clients are turning to Hinckley Allen for generational planning, tax advice, and wealth preservation,” said

Patrick A. Rogers, managing partner

. “Adding Karen, Lynn, Bridget and their entire team brings top-of-the-market talent to Hinckley Allen to meet growing demand. Culturally, it’s a great fit, too. We know them, and they know us.”

DelPonte’s practice focuses on estate planning with emphasis on advising individuals and business clients, including advice with respect to family-owned businesses, limited liability companies and family partnerships. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and Boston College Law School.

Riley's practice focuses on advising individuals, business owners, fiduciaries and families on all aspects of estate planning and administration, including wealth preservation, asset transfer, and charitable giving. She is a graduate of Bentley College, Suffolk University Law School, with an advanced law degree in tax from Boston University School of Law.

Mullaney’s practice focuses on sophisticated estate planning for individuals and families, as well as trust and estate administration and gift and estate taxation. She is a graduate of Providence College and Catholic University of America Law School.

Established in 1906, Hinckley Allen is a full-service business law firm more than 170 attorneys across offices in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. The firm represents leading regional, national, and global businesses in their most critical legal and business matters.

A spokesperson for Cameron & Mittleman could not be immediately reached for comment.

(ADDS last paragraph noting attempt to reach Cameron & Mittleman.)