Historic 3,700-square-foot Wayland Square home sells for $1.5M

PROVIDENCE – The Ellen K. Buffum House, a 3,700-square-foot residence built in 1881 in the Wayland Square neighborhood, recently sold for $1.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 76 Humboldt Ave. contains six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, across a first floor, finished upper story and a finished half story, according to property records.

The sale of 76 Humboldt Ave. was one of the 20 most expensive home sales in the city so far this year, and it was also the second highest sale in Wayland Square so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the R.I. State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The Victorian style home comes with 0.14 acres of land, along with a detached 530-square-foot wood frame garage, which was built in 1900, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

- Advertisement -

The home features 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows, with a dining room that includes a bay window seat, while the designer kitchen includes center island, custom cabinetry, stone counters, and “top-of-the-line” appliances, according to Residential Properties.

The first floor family room features a gas fireplace and built-in wet bar, the real estate firm said.

The home’s large primary suite contains its own dressing room, the firm said.

Two of the home’s bathrooms feature radiant floor heat, according to Residential Properties. And the historic home includes a central air conditioning system, the real estate firm said.

The Humboldt Avenue home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth a total of $941,400, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The Mackinney Gold Group, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

The Wayland Square home was previously owned by Henry Henderson and Claudia Dumond-Henderson, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

A copy of the deed documenting the recent sale of the home was not immediately available throughout the Providence land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.