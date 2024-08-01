Historic Aufenthalt home in Newport sells for $3.5M

NEWPORT – Built in 1882 but recently restored, a historic home with more than 5,000 square feet of living space in a “coveted section of Newport” recently sold for $3.5 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the sellers.

The home at 80 Kay St. is known as Aufenthalt, which is German for “stay” or “stay a while.” The 2½-story home contains five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a half-bathroom.

The Queen Anne-style home with a shingle exterior was originally designed by renowned architect Clarence S. Luce, and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Lila Delman Compass. The property is included in the register as part of the Kay Street Catherine Street Old Beach Road Historic District.

This sale marked the biggest real estate transaction in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood so far this year, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

In addition to the renovated interior, with hardwood floors throughout, the home comes with a detached 600-square-foot, three-port garage and a clamshell driveway, along with a backyard bluestone patio with a pergola providing shade and an outdoor stone fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth a total of $2.65 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $492,000 is attributed to the 0.3 acres of land included with the property, with the rest being attributed to the building.

Eric Kirton and Kara Malkovich, both of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office, represented the seller. The buyers were represented by Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington, of Vanderbilt International Properties Ltd.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by William Samuels and Marie Samuels, of Newport, to Peter Jenkins and Mary Marwick, of Newport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.