Historic Barrington home built by sea captain sells for $1.95M

BARRINGTON – A historic coastal home built by a sea captain in 1850 recently sold for $1.95 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of this transaction.

The 4,385-square-foot home at 12 Tyler Point Road contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Although currently zoned and most recently used as a three-family, multi-unit property, the firm said this property could easily be converted back to a single-family dwelling.

With direct access to the waterfront at the intersection of the Barrington River and the Palmer River, this home was built on Tyler Point by sea captain Jesse Davis in 1850 and he lived there with his family for many years, according to Compass.

The home comes with 2 acres of land, with 270 feet of direct water frontage, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.4 million, with $755,000 of that attributed to the 2.16 acres of land.

Lisa Schryver, of the Kirk Schryver Team at the Compass Barrington office, represented the seller. Kira Greene, a founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the buyer.

“We were honored to be selected to assist the sellers in the sale of this remarkable home, cherished by their family for over half a century,” Schryver said in a statement.

According to the quitclaim deed, which is a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Pheobe Murphy, of Barrington.

The property was purchased by SREG Management LLC, a limited liability company based in Cranston, according to the quitclaim deed. The company is headed by its manager, Cirs Cooper Crecelius, according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State.

