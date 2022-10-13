Historic brick Tudor on East Side sells for $1M

PROVIDENCE – A historic brick Tudor home known as the MacIntyre-Lesavoy House in the Freeman Plat Historic District on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.02 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The sale of 45 Emeline St. marks the 75th single-family home sale to exceed $1 million in Providence this year as of early October, according to the real estate firm.

The 3,200-square-foot home, built in 1929, contains three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The home, built on a 0.17-acre lot, also features a fireplace, a finished enclosed porch, a 210-square-foot outdoor patio and a 400-square-foot wood-frame garage, according to city records.

Built in 1929 but later renovated with a modern interior, the home is considered a historic property by the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, which describes the property in an online registry as being designed like an English cottage.

- Advertisement -

According to an entry in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, denoting the significance of the Freeman Plat Historic District, the MacIntyre-Lesavoy House was originally owned by a builder named Linus MacIntyre, after constructing it on speculation, standing vacant until it was rented in 1933 by Henry T. Cook, an agent for the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Co.

The Freeman Plat area is a 50-acre swath of once swampy land developed between 1916 and 1929 by John Freeman, building homes known for their “revivalist domestic architecture,” according to its entry for the National Register of Historic Places. The district was added to the register in 1995.

City assessors more recently valued the MacIntyre-Lesavoy House in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $899,600, according to Providence property evaluation records.

The two-story home was sold recently by Douglas Byrd and Ellen Byrd, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record made available online by the city. The property was bought by H. Ronald Klasko and Lynne Klasko-Foster, trustees of the Lynne Klasko-Foster Irrevocable Trust, of Miami, Fla., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.