College Hill two-family home sells for $1.83M

PROVIDENCE – A historic two-family property on Providence’s College Hill sold for nearly $1.83 million, the second-highest multifamily home sale in Providence County so far in 2026, according to Compass Providence, citing records maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Originally built in 1848, the 5-7 Cushing St. property consists of two structures, a seven-room main residence and an attached six-room townhouse-style apartment, according to information provided by Compass Providence and public records. The combined property contains approximately 5,145 square feet of living space.

Compass described the main residence as a historic College Hill home with an oak-paneled living room, a detached garden studio and private outdoor spaces. The real estate firm noted that the property is located within walking distance of downtown Providence, the Providence train station, the RISD Museum, the Providence Athenaeum, the Providence Art Club, Thayer Street and several private schools.

Interior features of the multifamily home include several fireplaces, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, solar hot water, and a mix of formal and informal living spaces, according to Compass Providence.

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According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $1.6 million, including $576,500 for the land, $1.1 million for the building and $4,400 for outbuildings.

Kira Greene and Rebecca Mayer, both of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in the transaction, according to Compass. The buyers were represented by Will Sherry, also of Compass Providence, according to listing records.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Antoinette Breed, Sabrina Breed and Donald Anthony Breed and purchased by Anastasia Congdon and James Dennen, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.