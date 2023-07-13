Historic colonial on Providence East Side sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,765-square-foot home in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.73 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The two-story home at 40 Grotto Ave., which is located right next to the Blackstone Park Conservation District along the Seekonk River, contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This marks the 22nd single-family home sale in Providence to exceed $1 million in 2023 as of early July, according to the real estate firm, citing data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

The home, constructed in 1900 on a 0.28-acre lot, features a combination of brick and clapboard siding, according to Residential Properties.

Inside, the chef-inspired kitchen includes a center island that “will undoubtedly become the heart of the home,” according to Residential Properties.

The second level of the home contains the master suite, which comes with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom, with three additional bedrooms on the second floor.

The property also features a 170-square-foot gated carport, and a detached 400-square-foot two-car garage.

Providence assessors most recently valued the home in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.22 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Tom Wegner represented the seller as the listing agent in the home sale, while his RPL colleague Gerri Schiffman represented the buyer as the selling agent.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Patrick Henson and Cassandra Parker. The property was purchased by H. Reed Witherby and Ivers Bever, formerly of Cambridge, Mass., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.