Historic commercial building in Providence set for redevelopment

PROVIDENCE – A long-vacant industrial building on Westminster Street could be renovated soon under a development plan by Providence-based K&S Development LLC.

The building at 1107 Westminster St. is structurally and historically important. It is listed on Rhode Island’s State Register of Historic Places. Earlier this year, the Providence Preservation Society named it one of the city’s most endangered properties, saying it was vulnerable to destruction after years of neglect.

The building dates to the late 19th century, and once housed businesses ranging from a pool room to a bakery, the preservation organization said.

The redevelopment plan, recently approved by the Providence Historic District Commission, would add a two-story addition to the top of the existing building, set back from the front elevation by 12 feet.

K&S Development has already received city permission to construct a new five-story, 34-unit mixed-use building adjoining 1107 Westminster to the east. The two buildings would be connected through a stair at the northeast corner, to the second through fifth floors, according to the historic district commission. The building is part of a noncontiguous historic district of industrial and commercial buildings.

In a letter to the developer, the West Broadway Neighborhood Association has signaled its support for the project.

“1107 Westminster has been abandoned and blighted for as long as most of us can remember,” wrote the committee members. “It is exciting to contemplate the prospect of finally saving this beautiful building facade as contributing to the preservation and vitality of Westminster Street.”

