Historic East Side bus tunnel to reopen Thursday after $25M overhaul

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority is reopening the historic East Side Transit Tunnel in Providence Thursday after a seven-month $25 million project that renovated the 110-year-old tunnel that allows buses to pass quickly from North Main Street to Thayer Street, under College Hill. The project addressed several areas, including drainage upgrades, enhanced lighting and structural repairs inside the tunnel. RIPTA said that as part of its commitment to improving the passenger experience under the Transit Forward RI 2040 plan, the 110-year-old bus shelter at North Main Street entrance has been restored to its original appearance, complete with copper flashing on the roof. “The East Side Tunnel is not just a vital transit corridor, but also a piece of our city’s history,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim CEO. “We are excited to restore and enhance this important infrastructure while ensuring that it continues to meet the needs of Providence residents and visitors alike. RIPTA riders deserve comfortable, safe, and accessible amenities, and the restoration of the tunnel’s shelter is a major step toward providing them. We are grateful to our congressional delegation for securing the funds for these critical improvements.” Durand attended a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday morning that included local and federal officials. RIPTA said the tunnel remains a key part of the east-west transit corridor, offering bus-only access for six RIPTA routes, with over 250 trips passing through the nearly 2,000-foot-long structure daily. The renovations will ensure that the tunnel can continue to support RIPTA’s evolving service plans and infrastructure needs. Improvements were made with an eye toward placemaking and accessibility, including conceptual designs to enhance bus stops on both ends of the tunnel, better signage, modern lighting and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant facilities. Construction began in March 2024 and the $25 million price tag included $903,000 in federal grant money secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed, and more than $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, RIPTA said. Built in 1914 to support Providence’s former trolley system in climbing the steep 10% incline of streets in the College Hill neighborhood, the East Side tunnel remains a critical piece of transit infrastructure, connecting downtown Providence with the East Side and beyond, RIPTA said. The next phase of the tunnel project will involve the full design and construction of improved bus stops at Thayer Street, including modernized amenities and accessibility features. RIPTA said its project management team will work with the city of Providence, R.I. Department of Transportation and other stakeholders.