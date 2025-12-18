Historic East Side colonial sells for $1.55M 

PROVIDENCE – A historic 4,300-square-foot brick colonial on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 160 Slater Ave. home, constructed in 1930, contains six bedrooms and four bathrooms, the real estate firm said.

According to Residential Properties, the home features a front-to-back living room with a fireplace, a sunroom accessed through French doors, a dining room with a coffered ceiling, and a hardwood study with built-in benches and millwork. The firm said crown molding is featured throughout several main living areas.

The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and double ovens, and provides walkout access to a rear dining patio and backyard, Residential Properties said. The firm also noted that a laundry room and a tiled half-bathroom are located on the main floor.

Residential Properties said the upper levels include multiple bedrooms and hallway bathrooms, with an additional third-floor bedroom, full bathroom, and cedar closet accessed by stairs past a stained-glass window. The firm noted that this upper level could be used as guest accommodations.

The property includes a detached two-car, wood-frame garage measuring approximately 400 square feet, as well as a wooden deck of about 200 square feet, according to Residential Properties. The firm said the home sits on 0.21 acres and is located one block from Blackstone Boulevard and near Wayland Square and Hope Street.

The Slater Avenue home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $1.7 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.21 acres of East Side land alone was valued to be worth $828,700, according to the online database.

Residential Properties sales associate David Hasslinger represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Tyler Cote, of Cote Partners Realty LLC.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Slater Avenue home was sold by Mitchell Levy, of Providence. The property was purchased by Asma Farhin and Farhan Siddique, of Providence, according to the warranty deed.

