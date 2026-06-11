Historic East Side Colonial sells for $1.61M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home at 39 Harwich Road on Providence’s East Side sold for $1.61 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The 1930 brick Colonial is located on a corner lot in the Upper Elmgrove neighborhood and contains seven bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Listing information indicates the home encompasses 5,076 square feet of living space.

The residence features a grand entry foyer with a sweeping staircase, stained leaded glass doors and windows, curved archways and decorative tile flooring, according to Residential Properties. The living room includes a marble fireplace and opens to a sunroom with built-in desks and bookcases, while the formal dining room, living room and sunroom each feature distinctive tile floors.

The kitchen opens to a family room with multiple skylights and access to private side and rear patios. The second floor includes a primary suite with a dressing room, private bathroom and adjoining flex space suitable for an office or additional bedroom, the real estate firm said. Additional bedrooms are located on the second and third floors, while the lower level includes finished living space and the property also features an attached two-car garage.

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According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was assessed at $1.8 million for fiscal year 2025, including $838,500 for the land, $943,000 for the building and $700 for outbuildings.

Gerri Schiffman, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Jessica Nuttall of Keller Williams Realty, according to the property’s Zillow listing.

According to a trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Michael Litchman, as trustee of the Judith Litchman Trust. The property was purchased by Blue Leaf Design and Build LLC, a limited liability company based in Wellesley, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.