Historic Hill commercial-residential building sells for $975K

NEWPORT – A mixed-use building in the Historic Hill section of Newport has sold for $975,000, Hogan Associates announced this week.

The property has street-level retail with four apartments above and is located at 32-36 Franklin St.

The property has four off-street parking spaces and frontage on two streets. The retail space covers 1,542 square feet and is available for lease, according to the real estate company.

Hogan Associates represented the buyer. Lila Delman Real Estate represented the seller.

