Historic home in Providence sells for $4.6M

PROVIDENCE – The property at 66 Williams St., known as the Corliss-Carrington House, has sold for $4.6 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said on Wednesday.

The sale was the highest residential transaction in Providence to date, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data. The property has been declared a National Historic Landmark and is on the National Register for Historic Places.

The College Hill home spans 12,669 square feet, according to property records. The house has five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, as well as 13 fireplace openings. The home also features a two-story office and a restore barn connected to the house. The property is 0.77 acres.

The home was built in 1810 by businessman John Corliss. Corliss sold the home to Edward Carrington in 1812. The property then remained in the family for three generations.

Property records list the home as under the ownership of the Stephen Hamblett Trust, the trust of the former publisher of The Providence Journal who died in 2005. Jocelin Hamblett, who was represented by Mott & Chace, was identified as the seller. The buyer was represented by Crossroads Real Estate Group.