Historic Jamestown home in Shoreby Hill sells for $3.3M

JAMESTOWN – A historic home in the Shoreby Hill neighborhood recently sold for nearly $3.3 million according to public records.

The home at 63 Longfellow Road includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, along with one half-bathroom, and contains approximately 2,829 square feet of living space. The home was originally built in 1912 and sits on about 0.49 acres.

Located in the centrally situated Shoreby Hill neighborhood, the property is within walking distance of the town’s marina, shops, dining and seasonal ferry service, according to the Zillow page listing the property. The home also offers water views, the listing states.

The Colonial-style residence includes a front porch, multiple living spaces and architectural details consistent with early 20th-century construction, including a fireplace, built-in features and stained-glass elements. The layout includes a primary bedroom suite, additional bedrooms with water views and an unfinished attic space with potential for expansion, according to the Zillow listing.

- Advertisement -

The property also includes an oversized detached garage with access from Standish Road, along with outdoor space on a more than 21,000-square-foot lot, the listing states.

According to the Jamestown property tax evaluation database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $2.1 million, including nearly $1.4 million for the land and $745,000 for the building.

Dianne Grippi of Residential Properties Ltd. represented both sides of the transaction, according to the Zillow listing.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Richard Hauke and Mary Catherine Hauke, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., and was purchased by Thomas Farrell and Lisa Barsumian, of Jamestown.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.